Tractor Supply attracts buy rating from Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to a Buy rating after having it set at Neutral.

The firm said it expects consumables such as pet and animal feed and home/vehicle maintenance essentials to earn a higher share of wallet among rural consumers in the new macro backdrop.

Analyst Elizabeth Suzuki: "TSCO’s product mix—which is primarily non-discretionary products such as livestock & pet supplies, hardware/tools/truck supplies, and workwear—makes the retailer less vulnerable to the pull-back in spending that many retailers have exhibited in recent months, in our view."

BofA's 12-month price objective of $260 is based on a multiple of 24X the 2023 EPS estimate, which is within the company's historical range 10X to 30X. The rural lifestyle retailer's solid comparable sales growth and store growth is said to warrant a premium multiple to the hardlines average of 16X.

Shares of TSCO rose 1.14% premarket on Tuesday to $194.21 vs. the 52-week trading range of $166.94 to $241.54.

