SeaChange stock slides after terminating proposed merger with Triller

Jun. 14, 2022 7:18 AM ETSeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares slumped above 24% pre-market after the video delivery software company and Triller Hold, an AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators, mutually agreed to terminate their proposed merger.
  • In Dec. 2021, Triller announced to go public on Nasdaq via a merger agreement with SeaChange (SEAC) which would result in the combined company being named TrillerVerz Corp.
  • The parties have mutually agreed to terminate the deal as it is no longer possible to complete the merger prior to its termination date of June 30, 2022.
  • They are also not looking to extend the merger deal.
