Digihost acquires property in Alabama, repays $10M loan facility

Jun. 14, 2022 7:20 AM ETDigihost Technology Inc. (DGHI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) entered into an agreement with Grede II to acquire property in the state of Alabama in order to expand its current operational capacity.
  • Agreement terms include total purchase price of $2.75M; from this $1.5M is due on or before June 17, 2022 and remaining $1.25M is to be paid in 25 equal monthly installments of $50K/month.
  • Cash on hand stood at ~$7.9M while total cash on hand and digital inventory of ~$16.6M.
  • In March 2022, the company closed $10M committed, collateralized revolving credit facility; loan facility provided Digihost with non-dilutive liquidity options to assist in the financing of its growth strategy.
  • Digital inventory, consisting of BTC and Ethereum of ~$8.7M, based on current BTC and ETH prices, respectively.
  • The company does not have any outstanding purchase commitments for miners and will consider miner acquisitions on an opportunistic basis.
