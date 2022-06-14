SpaceX raises $1.68B through equity offering
Jun. 14, 2022 7:26 AM ETSpaceX (SPACE)TSLABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Founded by Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, SpaceX (SPACE) has raised $1.68B through equity offering - Reuters.
- Proceeds to be used to cover massive investments in the Starship rocket development and Starlink broadband internet satellite constellation.
- On Monday, the company received a green signal from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that its Texas development site had no significant environmental impact.
- The FAA imposed over 75 conditions on the company, an outcome SpaceX viewed as "one step closer to the first orbital flight test of Starship," the company wrote on Twitter, referring to Starship's pivotal development milestone of reaching space for the first time.