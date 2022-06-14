Pfizer raises offer to acquire Australian digital health company Resapp - MarketScreener

Jun. 14, 2022

  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Australia raised its offer terms to acquire digital health company Resapp Health in an all cash deal which was initially worth ~A$100M.
  • ResApp Health and Pfizer agreed to increase the scheme consideration from A$0.115 per share in cash to either A$0.207/share in cash, upon meeting a condition of confirmatory data (confirmed data); or A$0.146/share in cash, if the confirmatory data result condition is not met (unconfirmed data), MarketScreener reported.
  • The new offer is 130% premium (confirmed data) and ~62% premium to (unconfirmed data) ResApp's share price prior to announcement of the initial scheme in April.
  • ResApp's board recommended its shareholders to vote in favor of the revised scheme, the report added.
