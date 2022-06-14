Bank of America knocked Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) down to a Neutral rating from Buy on the expectation that a medium-term pullback on discretionary retail categories presents a headwind to both sales growth and valuation for the retailer amid inflation pressures.

The firm said it moved to the sidelines after increasing uncertainty around 2023 earnings made on BBY valuation look incrementally less attractive.

"As the US consumer pulls back on discretionary spending, we see increasing risk to Best Buy’s FY24 (next year) earnings," noted analyst Elizabeth Suzuki.

BofA's 12-month price objective of $90 is based on 9X the FY24 EPS estimate, which is observed to be a discount to BBY's long-term average of 12X and the hardline retail average of 12X. Suzuki and team believe this discount is warranted given the pressure on consumer discretionary spending in light of inflation.

Shares of Best Buy (BBY) fell 1.37% premarket to $68.60.

