TotalEnergies to acquire 25% interest in Adani New Industries
Jun. 14, 2022 7:37 AM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) and Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) have joined forces to create a green hydrogen company.
- The French energy firm entered into an agreement with AEL, the flagship entity of Indian conglomerate Adani Group, to take a 25% interest in new clean energy services company, Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL).
- As its first milestone, ANIL will target a production of 1M metric tons of green hydrogen per year (Mtpa) by 2030, serving as the exclusive platform of AEL and TotalEnergies for the production and commercialization of green hydrogen in India. The project will be underpinned by around 30GW of new renewable power generation capacity.
- To start with, the company initially plans a project to produce 1.3 Mtpa of urea derived from green hydrogen for the Indian domestic market. It will also invest ~$5B in a 2GW electrolyzer fed by renewable power.
- The latest investment expands the strategic alliance between the Adani and TotalEnergies that now covers LNG terminals, the gas utility business, renewables business and green hydrogen production.
