EnLink Midstream names Jesse Arenivas as new CEO; Leldon E. Echols is the new Board Chairman

Jun. 14, 2022 7:37 AM ETEnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) announces Leldon E. Echols will become the Chairman of the Board and joining of Jesse Arenivas as CEO and a director on the Board.
  • The company's Chairman and CEO Barry E. Davis will retire from EnLink, the company he led the founding of, after more than 25 years of leadership on June 20, 2022.
  • Davis will continue in an advisory role until August 31, 2022, to ensure a seamless transition.
  • Echols been a director on the Board since the company formed in 2014 and a member of EnLink's predecessor company's board since 2008.
  • Most recently Arenivas served as President of the CO2 and Energy Transition Ventures team at Kinder Morgan.
  • Shares -1% PM
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.