EnLink Midstream names Jesse Arenivas as new CEO; Leldon E. Echols is the new Board Chairman
Jun. 14, 2022 7:37 AM ETEnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor2 Comments
- EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) announces Leldon E. Echols will become the Chairman of the Board and joining of Jesse Arenivas as CEO and a director on the Board.
- The company's Chairman and CEO Barry E. Davis will retire from EnLink, the company he led the founding of, after more than 25 years of leadership on June 20, 2022.
- Davis will continue in an advisory role until August 31, 2022, to ensure a seamless transition.
- Echols been a director on the Board since the company formed in 2014 and a member of EnLink's predecessor company's board since 2008.
- Most recently Arenivas served as President of the CO2 and Energy Transition Ventures team at Kinder Morgan.
- Shares -1% PM