Camping World acquires Anthem RV in Arizona

Jun. 14, 2022 7:39 AM ETCamping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Camping World (NYSE:CWH) announced an agreement to acquire the operating dealership Anthem RV located in New River, AZ, as well as a new site to be built in Surprise, AZ, both of which will serve the greater Phoenix area.
  • Transaction is expected to close next month and will add to Camping World's existing locations in Avondale, Mesa, and Tucson.
  • The operating dealership will transition to the Camping World brand at closing.
  • The SuperCenter will offer a wide range of new and used RVs from top manufacturers in addition to a full assortment of RV and outdoor products and accessories and the entire portfolio of Good Sam products and services.
  • Shares trading 1.6% higher premarket.
