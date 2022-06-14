Stealth Bio rises on pre-NDA meeting for candidate targeting rare heart condition
Jun. 14, 2022 7:40 AM ETStealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Clinical-stage biotech Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) added ~14% in the pre-market Tuesday after the company announced that the FDA granted its request for a meeting that will potentially lead to approval of its lead candidate elamipretide in ultra-rare disorder Barth Syndrome.
- Last year, the FDA declined to file the elamipretide New Drug Application for Barth Syndrome, a condition characterized by cardiac abnormalities.
- However, Stealth (MITO) requested a Type B pre-NDA meeting to discuss additional data generated from patients treated with elamipretide over 3.5 years in the open-label extension period of a mid-stage TAZPOWER trial.
- The FDA accepted the request, and the company expects the meeting with the FDA Division of Cardiology and Nephrology to take place in 3Q 2022.
- “The Company believes that the new data may support an NDA filing and approval of elamipretide as a treatment for Barth Syndrome,” Stealth (MITO) added.
- News on the Refuse to File letter for elamipretide NDA in Barth Syndrome sent Stealth (MITO) shares sharply lower in October.