Stealth Bio rises on pre-NDA meeting for candidate targeting rare heart condition

Jun. 14, 2022 7:40 AM ETStealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Clinical-stage biotech Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) added ~14% in the pre-market Tuesday after the company announced that the FDA granted its request for a meeting that will potentially lead to approval of its lead candidate elamipretide in ultra-rare disorder Barth Syndrome.
  • Last year, the FDA declined to file the elamipretide New Drug Application for Barth Syndrome, a condition characterized by cardiac abnormalities.
  • However, Stealth (MITO) requested a Type B pre-NDA meeting to discuss additional data generated from patients treated with elamipretide over 3.5 years in the open-label extension period of a mid-stage TAZPOWER trial.
  • The FDA accepted the request, and the company expects the meeting with the FDA Division of Cardiology and Nephrology to take place in 3Q 2022.
  • “The Company believes that the new data may support an NDA filing and approval of elamipretide as a treatment for Barth Syndrome,” Stealth (MITO) added.
  • News on the Refuse to File letter for elamipretide NDA in Barth Syndrome sent Stealth (MITO) shares sharply lower in October.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.