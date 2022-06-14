Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares jumped 12% on Tuesday after the database and cloud computing company posted fourth-quarter results that handily topped estimates, prompting analysts to point out the migration to the cloud still has a long way to go.

Bank of America analyst Brad Sills, who rates Oracle (ORCL) shares hold with a per-share price target of $90, called the results "solid" and noted that two 9-figure deals signed in the period, including one from Salesforce (CRM), helped drive the revenue beat.

And the recent acquisition to buy Cerner gives Oracle (ORCL) "another installed base to migrate to the cloud," with Sills adding that although visibility will be limited, it is "likely to contribute to standalone cloud growth."

Looking ahead to the first-quarter, Oracle (ORCL) expects adjusted earnings to be between $1.09 and $1.13 per share, with revenue growing between 20% and 22%, or likely in a range of $11.64B to $11.83B.

For the fourth-quarter, Oracle (ORCL) said it earned an adjusted $1.54 per share on $11.8B in revenue, compared to estimates of $1.38 per share and $11.65B in sales.

In addition, UBS analyst Karl Keirstead, who rates Oracle (ORCL) shares neutral with a $75 price target, noted that the company managed "a tougher economic backdrop better than many expected," noting the big revenue beat and solid guidance.

"These high-level takes should offset the fact that [constant currency] Cloud [revenue] growth of 22% missed, that a few mega-deals contributed much of the upside and that Oracle is not being transparent about the [2023] impact of the Cerner deal," Keirstead wrote in a note to clients.

Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick reiterated the firm's buy rating on Oracle (ORCL) shares after what he called an "exceptional" quarter, especially in light of an "increasingly dark backdrop."

"We see [fourth-quarter] very much validating our recent in depth report where we argue Oracle's under-appreciated organic growth is worthy of multiple rerating along with upside to estimates (organic + Cerner)," Zelnick wrote in a research note.

In addition to the strong results, Oracle (ORCL) raised its quarterly dividend by 19% to 32 cents per share, with the next payment coming on July 26 to shareholders on record as of July 12.