Abercrombie & Fitch sets financial targets ahead of investor day event
Jun. 14, 2022 7:43 AM ETAbercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) updated guidance ahead of an investor day event that the retailer will host on Tuesday to present its Always Forward Plan.
- The retailer expects to reach by the end of FY26 annual revenue of $4.1B to $4.3B and a sustainable annual operating margin rate at or above 8%. For the long term, A&F thinks it can reach $5B of annual revenues and a sustainable annual operating margin rate at or above 10%.
- As part of the growth plan, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) identified three brand growth opportunities - the Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands with a target for 6% to 8% sales CAGR over the three years, the Hollister brand with a targeting for flat to 2% sales CAGR over the three years, and The Gilly Hicks brand with a target a 15% sales CAGR over the three years.
- CEO Fran Horowitz," Over the last several years, we have consistently proven our ability to navigate through unprecedented challenges while maintaining a focus on making progress against our long-term strategic goals. Our Always Forward Plan reflects the dynamic global, economic and political environment, with an expectation for known and unknown consumer pressures to emerge." This provides us with multiple avenues to achieve our targets, giving us confidence that we can meet our 2025 and longer-term plan. Going forward, we are focused on maintaining our expense discipline and plan to continue to seek expense efficiencies while protecting and funding our Always Forward targets and generating significant cash flow."