Latham announces CFO succession plan
Jun. 14, 2022 7:44 AM ETLatham Group, Inc. (SWIM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Latham (NASDAQ:SWIM) announced Mark Borseth’s plans to retire from his position as CFO.
- Robert Masson, an accomplished finance executive with ~20 years of experience in aerospace and defense and the industrial sectors, has been named next CFO and will assume the responsibilities on July 11, 2022.
- Borseth will remain with Latham as a strategic advisor to the company through Dec.31, 2022 for ensuring a seamless transition.
- Masson joins Latham from Hypertherm, a U.S. based manufacturer of cutting systems and software where he current serves as EVP & CFO.