Latham announces CFO succession plan

Jun. 14, 2022 7:44 AM ETLatham Group, Inc. (SWIM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Latham (NASDAQ:SWIM) announced Mark Borseth’s plans to retire from his position as CFO.
  • Robert Masson, an accomplished finance executive with ~20 years of experience in aerospace and defense and the industrial sectors, has been named next CFO and will assume the responsibilities on July 11, 2022.
  • Borseth will remain with Latham as a strategic advisor to the company through Dec.31, 2022 for ensuring a seamless transition.
  • Masson joins Latham from Hypertherm, a U.S. based manufacturer of cutting systems and software where he current serves as EVP & CFO.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.