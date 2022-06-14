The two largest cryptocurrencies — bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ether (ETH-USD) are both continuing to decline Tuesday morning, though they have come off their lows. Some altcoins, though, are making gains.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD), down 6.9% to $22.0K at 7:33 AM ET, had dropped as low as $21.0K, according to CoinMarketCap, the lowest level since December 2020. Ether (ETH-USD), down 2.2% to $1.17K, had dropped as low as $1.10K on Tuesday, the lowest it's been since Jan 2021.

The excess liquidity, helped by accommodative monetary policy and massive fiscal support by the U.S. government during the pandemic that helped to bolster cryptocurrencies, is now resetting as the Federal Reserve is poised to raise rates again tomorrow. Traders now are pricing in a 75-basis-point hike rather than the 50-bp hike that had been expected.

As the world's largest cryptocurrency is still showing weakness, shares MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), which holds 129,918 bitcoins (BTC-USD), is dropping 8.3% in premarket trading. The firm may need to post additional collateral for a loan backed by the crypto if BTC sinks below $21K.

The further drop in bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ether (ETH-USD) breaks from the U.S. stock market as the futures for the major indexes are now rising. Nasdaq futures +0.7%, S&P 500 futures +0.4%, and Dow futures +0.2%.

Altcoins, too, are showing signs of life. Cardano (ADA-USD) is rising 9.4%, XRP (XRP-USD) +1.0%, solana (SOL-USD) +8.2% and dogecoin (DOGE-USD) +2.5%.

Other crypto related stocks' performances are mixed in Tuesday premarket trading — Coinbase (COIN) -5.2%, Riot Blockchain -2.4%, Marathon Digital (MARA) -3.2%, BIT Mining (BTCM) +5.7%, Core Scientific (CORZ) -2.0%, Hut 8 Mining (HUT) +2.4%.

While some are wondering whether it's time to buy bitcoin (BTC-USD) after the precipitous fall, Noelle Acheson, head of Market Insights at Genesis Trading is more cautious. "A run on Celsius could end up having a bigger impact on the market as a whole more than the collapse of the Terra ecosystem — that hurt a lot but was relatively isolated," she wrote in a tweet. "This implosion could impact many ecosystems, as Celsius has a range of assets leveraged on several platforms."

