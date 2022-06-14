Deutsche Bank is bullish on Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) as the stock reaches an “inflection point” toward the second half of the year.

“We are adding shares of rail company Canadian Pacific as a Catalyst Call Buy,” Equity Analyst Amit Mehrotra wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday. “With respect to the upcoming Q2 reporting season, we are most bullish on the setup for rails.”

He added that the railway is “best in class” in the already attractive Canadian railway space, with tailwinds in terms of increasing grain volumes and carloads expected to carry shares higher. Mehrotra indicated these main factors should “allow CP to achieve a big inflection point in [operating ratio] at the end of the year.” Those benefits are expected to carry through into 2023 as well.

