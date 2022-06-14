Canadian Pacific stock called a ‘catalyst buy’ by Deutsche Bank

Jun. 14, 2022 7:48 AM ETCanadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

Canadian Pacific Railway Vaughan Intermodal Terminal in Kleinburg, Ontario, Canada

jimfeng/E+ via Getty Images

Deutsche Bank is bullish on Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) as the stock reaches an “inflection point” toward the second half of the year.

“We are adding shares of rail company Canadian Pacific as a Catalyst Call Buy,” Equity Analyst Amit Mehrotra wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday. “With respect to the upcoming Q2 reporting season, we are most bullish on the setup for rails.”

He added that the railway is “best in class” in the already attractive Canadian railway space, with tailwinds in terms of increasing grain volumes and carloads expected to carry shares higher. Mehrotra indicated these main factors should “allow CP to achieve a big inflection point in [operating ratio] at the end of the year.” Those benefits are expected to carry through into 2023 as well.

Read more on the bank’s similar read for Canadian National Railway.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.