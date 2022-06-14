EQRx aumolertinib gets UK drug regulator review for lung cancer subtype
Jun. 14, 2022 7:53 AM ETEQRx, Inc. (EQRX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) accepted to review EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) application seeking approval of aumolertinib to treat certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- The company had filed a marketing authorization application (MAA) for aumolertinib as a first-line treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with activating EGFR mutations and to treat adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR T790M mutation-positive NSCLC.
- "This acceptance of the marketing authorization application for aumolertinib by the MHRA is our first regulatory filing and a significant milestone for EQRx," said EQRx President and CEO Melanie Nallicheri.
- The company said in a June 14 press release that the MAA was backed by data from a phase 3 trial called AENEAS.