EQRx aumolertinib gets UK drug regulator review for lung cancer subtype

Jun. 14, 2022 7:53 AM ETEQRx, Inc. (EQRX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Stethoscope on United Kingdom flag.

Valerii Evlakhov/iStock via Getty Images

  • The U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) accepted to review EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) application seeking approval of aumolertinib to treat certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
  • The company had filed a marketing authorization application (MAA) for aumolertinib as a first-line treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with activating EGFR mutations and to treat adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR T790M mutation-positive NSCLC.
  • "This acceptance of the marketing authorization application for aumolertinib by the MHRA is our first regulatory filing and a significant milestone for EQRx," said EQRx President and CEO Melanie Nallicheri.
  • The company said in a June 14 press release that the MAA was backed by data from a phase 3 trial called AENEAS.
