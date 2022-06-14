Southwestern Energy stock gains on signing multi-year supply deal with Uniper

Jun. 14, 2022 8:00 AM ETSouthwestern Energy Company (SWN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Golden pipes going to oil refinery

kodda/iStock via Getty Images

  • Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shares gained ~2% pre-market after the natural gas producer announced a multi-year supply agreement with the North American subsidiary of German energy company, Uniper.
  • As part of the deal, SWN will supply Uniper with responsibly sourced gas (RSG) for its U.S. midstream gas portfolio. The deal marks the first RSG transaction for Uniper in the U.S. and its second in North America.
  • SWN produces responsibly sourced gas from its operations in the Appalachia and Haynesville Basins.
  • The company's shares have climbed 58% over the past year and 83% YTD.
  • Read a recent bullish SA analysis that highlights the company's strong long-term growth prospects and desirable valuation metrics.
