Titan sees strong business momentum with Q2 sales higher from Q1
Jun. 14, 2022 8:01 AM ETTitan International, Inc. (TWI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Titan International (NYSE:TWI) expects Q2 sales to be at or exceeding the level of Q1 sales while margins are expected to be stronger.
- Analysts consensus estimates for Q2 revenue seen at $566.7M (+29.2% Y/Y) while FY sales are seen at $2.13B (+19.4%Y/Y).
- For full year, the company anticipates sales to be ~$2.2B with adj. EBITDA between $225 and $240M which will be the strongest performance.
- During Q2, the company expects to report ~$22M in other income for non-income tax credits in Brazil, based on the formal approval from the Brazilian government this quarter.
- The cash flow from these tax credits is expected to be realized over the next two years; positive cash flow will enable the company to continue to reduce debt over time, and fund ongoing critical investments to advance the business.
- Shares trading 1.9% higher premarket.