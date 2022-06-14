Titan sees strong business momentum with Q2 sales higher from Q1

Jun. 14, 2022 8:01 AM ETTitan International, Inc. (TWI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Titan International (NYSE:TWI) expects Q2 sales to be at or exceeding the level of Q1 sales while margins are expected to be stronger.
  • Analysts consensus estimates for Q2 revenue seen at $566.7M (+29.2% Y/Y) while FY sales are seen at $2.13B (+19.4%Y/Y).
  • For full year, the company anticipates sales to be ~$2.2B with adj. EBITDA between $225 and $240M which will be the strongest performance.
  • During Q2, the company expects to report ~$22M in other income for non-income tax credits in Brazil, based on the formal approval from the Brazilian government this quarter.
  • The cash flow from these tax credits is expected to be realized over the next two years; positive cash flow will enable the company to continue to reduce debt over time, and fund ongoing critical investments to advance the business.
  • Shares trading 1.9% higher premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.