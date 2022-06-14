Philip Morris International expects core business to improve in second half

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued a statement ahead of an appearance by management on Tuesday at the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference.

The company said 2022 growth fundamentals remain strong, underpinned by the continued growth of IQOS and robust cigarette category share. "We now expect better performance from our core business in the second quarter, including a less unfavorable timing impact related to cigarette shipments," noted Chief Financial Officer Emmanuel Babeau.

Babeau also pointed to the value-creating offer for Swedish Match serves as a compelling strategic and cultural fit to accelerate a smoke-free future.

Philip Morris (PM) also announced the broadening of its e-vapor portfolio, which will leveraging licensed technology and begin with the planned second-half launch of the new VEEBA disposable e-vapor product.

Shares of PMI rose 0.38% premarket to $98.87.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on PM is Hold, but the score of 3.34 is the highest since April 7.