Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) stock slumped 5.7% in Tuesday premarket trading as bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD) continue to drop and after J.P. Morgan analyst Kenneth Worthington downgraded the stock to Neutral from Overweight.

"While we continue to be believers in the cryptocurrency markets and blockchain technology, the extreme decline in the price of cryptocurrency markets in 2Q22 combined with Coinbase's (COIN) ramp in investment would appear to not only make it challenging for it to generate a profit in the near future, but also to meet its annual loss cap of $500M of annual EBITDA," he wrote in a note to clients.

The company hired more than 3,200 employees over the last year with 1,200 hired in Q1 2022, Worthington pointed out. While the company has implemented a hiring freeze, it may need to start reducing expense levels, he added. "It is easier to grow than shrink and management/Coinbase (COIN) risks brand and reputational deterioration either way," he wrote.

Worthington has cut his price target on the stock to $68 from $171 and sees the potential for more downside if crypto markets down stabilize and if management doesn't announce more definite steps to reduce its cost base.

Worthington's new Neutral rating brings him into alignment with the average Seeking Alpha Author rating of Hold, and diverges from the average Wall Street rating of Buy. Note that in mid-May, Seeking Alpha's Quant rating for COIN flashed to Strong Sell due to negative EPS revisions and declining growth. (SA's quant ratings have consistently beaten the market.) The quant rating now stands at Sell.

SA contributor The Value Pendulum agrees that it will take time for Coinbase take time for Coinbase to rebound.