Motorcar Parts of America Non-GAAP EPS of $0.15, revenue of $163.92M
Jun. 14, 2022 8:12 AM ETMotorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Motorcar Parts of America press release (NASDAQ:MPAA): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.15.
- Revenue of $163.92M (-2.5% Y/Y).
- Shares +5% PM.
- FY2023 Outlook: Net sales to be between $680M and $700 M, representing between 4.6% and 7.6% Y/Y — ramping up throughout the year; Operating income is expected to be between $57M and $61M, before the non-cash foreign exchange impact of lease liabilities and forward contracts, the non-cash impact of revaluation of cores on customers’ shelves, and supply chain disruptions and costs related to COVID-19.