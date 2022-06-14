Bread Financial provides Q2 mid-quarter update

Jun. 14, 2022 8:14 AM ETBread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Credit and Debit Cards

GaryPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • In its Q2 mid-quarter update, Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) indicates credit sales remain up and growth is in double digits Y/Y through May.
  • Average and end of period loans for May up 12% Y/Y.
  • Payments rates remain elevated across Vantage ranges compared to pre-pandemic levels.
  • Delinquency rate remains strong with May at 4% and a stable outlook for 2022.

  • May net loss rate negatively impacted by ~90 basis points related to a pending contractual dispute; excluding the impact, 2022 net loss rate is still expected to be near the high end of FY guidance of low-to-mid-5%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.