Bread Financial provides Q2 mid-quarter update
Jun. 14, 2022 8:14 AM ETBread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- In its Q2 mid-quarter update, Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) indicates credit sales remain up and growth is in double digits Y/Y through May.
- Average and end of period loans for May up 12% Y/Y.
- Payments rates remain elevated across Vantage ranges compared to pre-pandemic levels.
- Delinquency rate remains strong with May at 4% and a stable outlook for 2022.
- May net loss rate negatively impacted by ~90 basis points related to a pending contractual dispute; excluding the impact, 2022 net loss rate is still expected to be near the high end of FY guidance of low-to-mid-5%.