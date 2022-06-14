In premarket trading investors have watched Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) pickup ground as the stock outperformed earnings expectations.

Also trending in the green was ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) and National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE). ICFI ticked up as the company was awarded a new Department of Defense contract and EYE gained ground on the news that the stock was added to the S&P SmallCap 600 index.

Moreover, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) finds itself in the red after the streaming giant was downgraded by Benchmark to a sell from a hold.

Gainers

Braze, Inc. (BRZE) gained 5.9% early on as the cloud-based software business topped Q1 Non-GAAP EPS and revenue forecasts. BRZE reported Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.19, which beat estimates by $0.02 and also surpassed revenue by $4.91M.

ICF International, Inc. (ICFI), the Fairfax Virginia based company has gained 1.2% in early market trading after the stock has been awarded a $30M recompete contract from the U.S. Department of Defense, Defense Health Agency.

National Vision Holdings (EYE) has popped 13.7% in Tuesday’s premarket trading on news that the stock is moving into the S&P SmallCap 600 index.

Decliner

Netflix (NFLX) shares slipped 1.8% as the household streaming firm was downgraded from Benchmark citing concerns over the ability to grow subscribers, foreign exchange headwinds and negative press. Benchmark lowered its rating on NFLX to a sell from a hold and also cut its price target to $157.

