Hot Stocks: NFLX slips on downgrade, while BRZE gains on earnings, ICFI and EYE also rise

Jun. 14, 2022 8:20 AM ETBraze, Inc. (BRZE), ICFI, NFLX, EYEBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor

Stock Trading and Exchange Chart for Finance & Economy and Currencies

cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

In premarket trading investors have watched Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) pickup ground as the stock outperformed earnings expectations.

Also trending in the green was ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) and National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE). ICFI ticked up as the company was awarded a new Department of Defense contract and EYE gained ground on the news that the stock was added to the S&P SmallCap 600 index.

Moreover, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) finds itself in the red after the streaming giant was downgraded by Benchmark to a sell from a hold.

Gainers

Braze, Inc. (BRZE) gained 5.9% early on as the cloud-based software business topped Q1 Non-GAAP EPS and revenue forecasts. BRZE reported Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.19, which beat estimates by $0.02 and also surpassed revenue by $4.91M.

ICF International, Inc. (ICFI), the Fairfax Virginia based company has gained 1.2% in early market trading after the stock has been awarded a $30M recompete contract from the U.S. Department of Defense, Defense Health Agency.

National Vision Holdings (EYE) has popped 13.7% in Tuesday’s premarket trading on news that the stock is moving into the S&P SmallCap 600 index.

Decliner

Netflix (NFLX) shares slipped 1.8% as the household streaming firm was downgraded from Benchmark citing concerns over the ability to grow subscribers, foreign exchange headwinds and negative press. Benchmark lowered its rating on NFLX to a sell from a hold and also cut its price target to $157.

Financial participants that are looking to monitor Wall Street’s largest gainers and decliners throughout the trading session should shift their attention towards Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.