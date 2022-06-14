The shares of generic drugmaker Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) are trading flat in the pre-market Tuesday after UBS launched its coverage with a Sell recommendation arguing, among others, that the sale of the company’s biosimilar portfolio removes a key growth driver.

In Nov. 2020, Viatris (VTRS) was formed after Pfizer (PFE) spinoff Upjohn combined with generics drugmaker Mylan. In February, Viatris (VTRS) agreed to sell its biosimilar assets to India's Biocon Biologics for up to $3.3B.

While the stock has lost 25% since its decision to exit biosimilar business, it does not imply the additional downside, UBS analysts led by Ashwani Verma wrote.

“…..we see meaningful downside to VTRS ahead as Street is not factoring in declining revenue/ EBITDA, disappointing spin-offs and slowing dividend growth,” the team added, estimating their 2022 – 25 sales CAGR for the company below Street forecasts.

In addition, UBS projects further spinoffs at values lower than the management estimates and expects dividend growth to moderate next year from 2022 levels.

Arguing that it would be difficult for Viatris (VTRS) to negate the effects of price declines and intense competition in tough business segments of generics and biosimilars, UBS issues a $9 per share target on the stock to imply a downside of ~16% to the last close.

Early this year Viatris (VTRS) announced the Biocon deal alongside its 4Q 2022 results leading to multiple downgrades on Wall Street.