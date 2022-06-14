Raymond Silcock to join Neptune Wellness Solutions as CFO

Jun. 14, 2022 8:19 AM ETNeptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Raymond Silcock has been appointed as the new CFO of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT), effective July 25, 2022, succeeding Randy Weaver who has served as interim CFO since Sep. 2021.
  • Silcock holds over 25 years of experience as a CFO of both public and private companies. He previously served as EVP and CFO at Perrigo (PRGO), as well as CFO at Diamond Foods, The Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company, US Tobacco  and Cott Corporation, along with various positions at Campbell Soup Company.
  • Shares of NEPT have fallen ~5% pre-market
 
