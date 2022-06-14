Alibaba, JD.com rise as sentiment towards Chinese tech begins to steady

Jun. 14, 2022 8:20 AM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), JD, BIDU, PDDWB, YY, NTESBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor2 Comments

China flag waving in the wind.

Toa55/iStock via Getty Images

  • Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and several other Chinese tech stocks rose early on Tuesday as sentiment towards the sector began to steady, following a three-day bout of selling.
  • Alibaba (BABA) gained slightly more than 3% in premarket trading, while JD.com (JD) gained slightly less than 3%.
  • Other Chinese tech stocks also saw gains, including Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD), Weibo (WB), JOYY Inc. (YY) and NetEase (NTES), among others.
  • On Monday, Chinese tech stocks plunged sharply amid a broader market selloff inflamed by worries of an economic recession and rising inflation.
  • Last week, Alibaba (BABA) and other Chinese tech stocks soared after the Chinese government approved a second group of domestic licenses for video games, further signs that Beijing is working to support its tech sector.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.