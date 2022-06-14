Wells Fargo upgrades PBF to buy - revises earnings higher across the sector

Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read has been bullish on the refining sector since late 2021; with Tuesday's upgrade of PBF (PBF) the analyst is now buy-rated on every US refiner under coverage. In a note Tuesday, Wells updated Q2 estimates, showing just how impactful current margins could be to refiner results:

HF Sinclair (DINO) - Wells Q2 EPS $3.77, in Jan. consensus was $1.29.

Delek (DK) - Wells Q2 EPS $2.84, in Jan. consensus was $0.15.

Marathon (MPC) - Wells Q2 EPS $6.66, in Jan. consensus was $1.36.

PBF (PBF) - Wells Q2 EPS $7.26, in Jan. consensus was $0.58.

Philips (PSX) - Wells Q2 EPS $5.42, in Jan. consensus was $2.06.

Valero (VLO) - Wells Q2 EPS $8.21, in Jan. consensus was $1.88.

On average, Wells sees US refiners trading at 6.5x 2022 earnings, and PBF (PBF) trading at 3.1x. Current valuations suggest US refiners should be less impacted by Fed policy and equity market volatility, and more impacted by underlying fundamentals. As long as margins remain anywhere near current levels, shares in US refiners should continue to outperform. However, current margins are largely dependent on Russian and Chinese energy policy, leaving many investors unwilling to wager on continued record profits.