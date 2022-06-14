Mike Novogratz: Crypto near a bottom; Bitcoin will 'explode north' when Fed pauses

Closely watched cryptocurrency investor Michael Novogratz said Tuesday that the cryptocurrency market is nearing its bottom after the massive selloff that has taken place so far in 2022.

Speaking to CNBC, the founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF) also predicted that Bitcoin (BTC-USD) will experience a massive upswing once the Federal Reserve signals that it has completed its latest campaign to raise interest rates.

"The moment the Fed flinches, the moment [Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome] Powell pauses because the economy is really starting to roll over, you're going to see Bitcoin explode north," he said.

Looking longer-term, Novogratz argued that Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has been established as a "macro asset" with many investors waiting until the headwind from the Fed passes in order to put more money into the crypto market.

"As long as the Fed is hawkish, it's hard for any risk asset to do really well," he assessed.

Asked whether retail traders will abandon the crypto market after the well-publicized meltdowns of the last few weeks, including crashes in Luna and Celsius, Novogratz acknowledged that "a lot of damage" has been done to that section of the market. However, he suggested that those traders will likely eventually return to crypto.

"What I have been surprised with throughout this entire cycle, starting in 2013, is the resiliency of retail," he said. "They just keep coming back."

