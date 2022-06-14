Coinbase cuts headcount by 18% to positions for economic downturn
Jun. 14, 2022 8:25 AM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) is cutting its headcount by 18% to manage its expenses and "to ensure we stay healthy during this economic downturn," wrote CEO and co-founder Brian Armstrong in a blog post on Tuesday. The company's stock is sliding 7.3% in premarket trading.
- The move comes as cryptocurrencies swooned in the past two months, slashing crypto market cap by more than $1T, and recently stood at $935B, according to CoinMarketCap.
- "We appear to be entering a recession after a 10+ year economic boom. A recession could lead to another crypto winter, and could last for an extended period," Armstrong said.
- The company added 1,250 new employees early in 2021. "While we tried our best to get this just right, in this case it is now clear to me that we over-hired," he added.
- Earlier, Coinbase (COIN) stock slides amid crypto plunge, downgrade to Neutral at J.P. Morgan