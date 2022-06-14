Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) cloud business appears resilient to spending cuts among tech companies, according to Morgan Stanley.

A team of analysts at the bank led by Brian Nowak wrote that while a slowdown in spending is a looming issue, it is most pronounced in smaller private enterprises. Overall, less than 10% of total AWS revenue is drawn from small and startup businesses that are most likely to pause, per the analysis.

“While demand at public companies is not immune to risk – Coinbase (COIN) is looking to slash spending on AWS and other industries may be impacted by a broader pullback – we think this spend is likely to be more durable,” the team wrote on Tuesday. “In addition, we also believe AWS should benefit from its diverse and growing customer base (across a growing number of industries) and strong backlog of growing client spend.”

The bank’s analysis suggested that AWS risk from a potential slowdown in start-up spend should come in around 1-2% of expected 2023 EBIT.

Given the resilience of the AWS segment alongside a broadly strong base across Amazon’s (AMZN) sprawling business endeavors, Nowak assigned a “Buy” rating to shares with a $175 price target. Shares closed at $103.67 after Monday’s steep selloff.

Read more on the impact of the Seattle-based behemoth’s recent stock split.