NextEra Energy raises EPS expectations, expects growth in operating cash flow
Jun. 14, 2022 8:29 AM ETNextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Ahead of its investor conference, NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) raised its expectations for adj. EPS for 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 which is now seen in the range of $2.80 to $2.90, $2.98 to $3.13, $3.23 to $3.43 and $3.45 to $3.70, respectively.
- The expectations are raised by $0.05 in each of 2022 and 2023, and $0.10 in 2024.
- Growing in 2025 at 6% to 8% off increased 2024 adjusted EPS range.
- It also expects growth in operating cash flow to be roughly in line with earnings growth from 2021 to 2025.
- NextEra Energy Partners is raising its 2022 run-rate adjusted EBITDA and CAFD expectations and extending its best-in-class distribution per unit growth expectations through 2025.
- NEE expects ~10% annual dividend per share growth through at least 2024.
- Shares trading 1.4% higher premarket.