LI, BTU and EDU among premarket gainers
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group (KAVL)+51% on distribution deal with Philip Morris affiliate.
- National Vision Holdings (EYE) +14% on addition to SmallCap 600.
- Oracle (ORCL) +11% after reporting 'solid' Q4 despite economic headwinds.
- loanDepot (LDI) +8%.
- Continental Resources (CLR) +8% on $70/share offer from billionaire owner Hamm.
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) +8%.
- Sono Group (SEV) +7% on entering $150M committed equity financing.
- Applied UV (AUVI) +7% on installing patented LumiCide surface disinfection solution into NYC’s Mt. Sinai Medical Center Morningside.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)
- Li Auto (LI) +9%.
- Houston American Energy (HUSA) +6%.
- BIT Mining (BTCM) +6% deepen their slump, pulling MicroStrategy stock down further.
- TAL Education Group (TAL) +6%.
- 23andMe Holding (ME) +11%.