Producer price index accelerates in May, in line with consensus
Jun. 14, 2022 8:34 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor67 Comments
- May Producer Price Index: +0.8% vs. +0.8% consensus and +0.4% prior (revised from +0.5%).
- Almost two-thirds of the increase was due to a 1.4% advance in prices for goods. More than 70% of that increased comes from a 5.0% advance in prices for final demand energy.
- The index for final demand services rose 0.4% during the month, with over half of the increase resulting from 2.9% rise in prices for transportation and warehousing services.
- +10.8% Y/Y vs. +11.0% consensus and +10.9% prior (revised from +11.0%).
- Core PPI: +0.5% vs. +0.6% consensus and +0.2% prior (revised from +0.4%).
- +8.3% Y/Y vs. +8.7% consensus and +8.6 prior (revised from +8.8%).
- Last week, CPI surged 8.6% Y/Y in May, stronger than expected