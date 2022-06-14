Producer price index accelerates in May, in line with consensus

Jun. 14, 2022

  • May Producer Price Index: +0.8% vs. +0.8% consensus and +0.4% prior (revised from +0.5%).
  • Almost two-thirds of the increase was due to a 1.4% advance in prices for goods. More than 70% of that increased comes from a 5.0% advance in prices for final demand energy.
  • The index for final demand services rose 0.4% during the month, with over half of the increase resulting from 2.9% rise in prices for transportation and warehousing services.
  • +10.8% Y/Y vs. +11.0% consensus and +10.9% prior (revised from +11.0%).
  • Core PPI: +0.5% vs. +0.6% consensus and +0.2% prior (revised from +0.4%).
  • +8.3% Y/Y vs. +8.7% consensus and +8.6 prior (revised from +8.8%).
  • Last week, CPI surged 8.6% Y/Y in May, stronger than expected
