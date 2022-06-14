Theme park spending is looking strong but will it last?
Theme park stocks are looking to recover on Tuesday after being clobbered on Monday after investors ratcheted up worries about consumer discretionary spending and a potential recession in the U.S.
There was a bright spot early on Tuesday after Bank of America pointed to a strong trend with theme park spending. The firm said a scan of BofA debit and credit card spending in May showed regional theme park spending was up 7.9% during the month compared to a year ago and was up a whopping 64.5% from the pre-pandemic level seen in 2019.
The firm said the theme parks category was the strongest in its monthly scan of leisure spending. The shift to in-person group entertainment is expected to stay relatively strong through the summer even with macroeconomic pressures building.
Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN) rose 0.96% premarket on Tuesday to $43.05. vs. a 52-week trading range of $39.15 to $62.56.
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) gained 1.35% on Tuesday to $23.99 vs. the 52-week trading range of $23.54 to $47.24.
SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) inched up 0.02% premarket to $45.75 vs. the 52-week trading range of $41.94 to $76.57.
Compare growth and valuation metrics on the theme park stocks side by side.