Theme park stocks are looking to recover on Tuesday after being clobbered on Monday after investors ratcheted up worries about consumer discretionary spending and a potential recession in the U.S.

There was a bright spot early on Tuesday after Bank of America pointed to a strong trend with theme park spending. The firm said a scan of BofA debit and credit card spending in May showed regional theme park spending was up 7.9% during the month compared to a year ago and was up a whopping 64.5% from the pre-pandemic level seen in 2019.

The firm said the theme parks category was the strongest in its monthly scan of leisure spending. The shift to in-person group entertainment is expected to stay relatively strong through the summer even with macroeconomic pressures building.

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN) rose 0.96% premarket on Tuesday to $43.05. vs. a 52-week trading range of $39.15 to $62.56.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) gained 1.35% on Tuesday to $23.99 vs. the 52-week trading range of $23.54 to $47.24.

SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) inched up 0.02% premarket to $45.75 vs. the 52-week trading range of $41.94 to $76.57.

