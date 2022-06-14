Sonim skyrockets after receiving additional $6.4M in initial stocking orders
Jun. 14, 2022 8:38 AM ETSonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) rallies 57.3% higher premarket after it announced multiple additional purchase orders worth 6.4 M for stocking inventory of Sonim's upcoming XP5plus feature phone with enhanced PTT capabilities and Sonim's next-generation XP10 5G rugged smartphone.
- The orders are from a top U.S. carrier customer and two Canadian carriers, adding to earlier announced initial stocking orders for $9.5M on these devices from a top U.S. carrier.
- The XP5plus is expected to be available later this summer; shipments of the new XP10 rugged 5G smartphone device are expected to begin in the fall of 2022.