Sonim skyrockets after receiving additional $6.4M in initial stocking orders

Jun. 14, 2022 8:38 AM ETSonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Wall street sign on manhattan

franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONMrallies 57.3% higher premarket after it announced multiple additional purchase orders worth 6.4 M for stocking inventory of Sonim's upcoming XP5plus feature phone with enhanced PTT capabilities and Sonim's next-generation XP10 5G rugged smartphone.
  • The orders are from a top U.S. carrier customer and two Canadian carriers, adding to earlier announced initial stocking orders for $9.5M on these devices from a top U.S. carrier.
  • The XP5plus is expected to be available later this summer; shipments of the new XP10 rugged 5G smartphone device are expected to begin in the fall of 2022.
