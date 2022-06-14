OrthoPediatrics to buy bioengineering services firm Pega for $33M
Jun. 14, 2022 8:39 AM ETOrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Medical device company OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) announced an agreement with Montreal, Canada-based bioengineering services firm Pega Medical to acquire the latter in a transaction valued up to $33M.
- As part of the deal, the company will take ownership of Pega’s Fassier-Duval Telescopic Intramedullary System, an implant designed to treat bony deformities in children with osteogenesis imperfecta.
- Per the terms, OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) will pay $31M of upfront cash to acquire Pega in addition to $2M in stock which will include limits for three years. The company plans to fund the initial payment from a newly expanded credit facility.
- In conjunction with the transaction, OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) raised its full-year revenue guidance for 2022 to $125M – $128M implying 27% – 31% growth.
- Excluding Pega Medical and MD Orthopaedics, the 2022 revenue guidance remains unchanged at $118M – $121M indicating 20% – 23% on an organic basis.
- In April, OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) announced the acquisition of the orthopedic device company MD Orthopaedics.