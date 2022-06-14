OrthoPediatrics to acquire Pega Medical for $33M
Jun. 14, 2022 8:41 AM ETOrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS -9.3%) to acquire Pega Medical, including its Fassier-Duval Telescopic Intramedullary System designed for patients suffering from Osteogenesis Imperfecta and other bone deformities.
- Transaction is valued up to $33M; for an upfront cash payment of $31M plus $2M in stock – which includes certain restrictions for three years.
- Prior to the acquisition, company successfully increased its line of credit with Squadron Capital from $25M to $50M.
- Company is increasing its full year 2022 revenue guidance range to $125M-128M, representing growth of 27% to 31%.
- On an organic basis, revenue guidance range given of $118M-121M, representing growth of 20% to 23%.