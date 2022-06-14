Pacira BioSciences reports prelim May sales for EXPAREL, iovera
Jun. 14, 2022 8:43 AM ETPacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) has reported prelim May net product sales for EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) and iovera.
- EXPAREL net product sales grew from $41.2M in May 2021 to $44.9M; average daily sales were 104% of May 2021.
- Net product sales of iovera were $1.1M for the month of May 2022, compared with $1M for May 2021.
- The company did not provide 2022 revenue or gross margin guidance at this time given the continued uncertainty around COVID-19 and the pace of recovery for the elective surgery market.
- CEO Dave Stack stated, "EXPAREL utilization continues to expand and support the market’s transition to outpatient sites of care. Importantly, EXPAREL is consistently and significantly outperforming the elective surgery market’s recovery, which is facing pockets of persistent pandemic-related disruptions and labor shortages. In addition, ZILRETTA is performing well, with a steady increase in new users and more than 220 accounts added year-to-date. For iovera°, the broad rollout of our Generation-2 device is now underway, and we expect the product to return to more robust year-over-year growth later this year."