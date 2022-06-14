Outlook to re-submit application for eye disorder drug in Sept. after FDA correspondence

Jun. 14, 2022 8:45 AM ETOutlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

AMD Abbreviation or acronym of age-related macular degeneration - eye problem in older persons. Word AMD is on foreground near eye model with stethoscope and visual acuity test on blurry background

Shidlovski/iStock via Getty Images

  • Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) on Tuesday reiterated that it expects to re-submit its biologics license application (BLA) in Sept. for its ONS-5010 formulation for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, a retinal disease.
  • The company reiterated the expectations for Sept. following the receipt of additional correspondence from the U.S. FDA.
  • OTLK stock had slumped on May 31 after the company voluntarily withdrew the BLA after the FDA's request for additional information.
  • OTLK stock has gained 9.4% to $1 in premarket trading.
