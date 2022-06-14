Blink Charging to acquire SemaConnect, EV charging company, for $200M
Jun. 14, 2022 8:53 AM ETBlink Charging Co. (BLNK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) signed a definitive agreement to acquire SemaConnect, provider of EV charging infrastructure solutions in North America, for $200M.
- The cash and common stock transaction will add ~13K EV chargers to Blink’s existing footprint, an additional 3.8K site host locations, and 150K+ registered EV driver members.
- With this acquisition, Blink Charging will be the only EV charging company to offer complete vertical integration from research & development and manufacturing to EV charger ownership and operations.
- The acquisition will also position Blink to assist the administration’s development of a national EV charging network that provides interoperability among different charging companies, and is user-friendly, reliable, and accessible to all Americans.
- Blink intends to transition SemaConnect's chargers to a single state-of-the-art network developed by a joint engineering team, which nearly doubles with this acquisition.