Blink Charging to acquire SemaConnect, EV charging company, for $200M

Jun. 14, 2022 8:53 AM ETBlink Charging Co. (BLNK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Electric Vehicle Charging Pay Station

Cindy Shebley/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) signed a definitive agreement to acquire SemaConnect, provider of EV charging infrastructure solutions in North America, for $200M.
  • The cash and common stock transaction will add ~13K EV chargers to Blink’s existing footprint, an additional 3.8K site host locations, and 150K+ registered EV driver members.
  • With this acquisition, Blink Charging will be the only EV charging company to offer complete vertical integration from research & development and manufacturing to EV charger ownership and operations.
  • The acquisition will also position Blink to assist the administration’s development of a national EV charging network that provides interoperability among different charging companies, and is user-friendly, reliable, and accessible to all Americans.
  • Blink intends to transition SemaConnect's chargers to a single state-of-the-art network developed by a joint engineering team, which nearly doubles with this acquisition.
