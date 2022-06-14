Clean Vision unit inks term sheet to set up PCN pyrolysis plant in Turkey
Jun. 14, 2022 9:00 AM ETClean Vision Corporation (CLNV)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Clean Vision (OTCPK:CLNV) said Tuesday its unit Clean-Seas (C-S) inked a binding term sheet with Pax Petrokimya Sanayi Ve Dis Ticaret to pursue the development of a commercial-scale waste plastic-to-energy plant in Turkey.
- The term sheet will govern the relationship between the parties till a formal definitive deal may be implemented.
- C-S will establish a new U.S. firm Clean-Seas Turkey and Pax Petrokimya will set up business entities as needed in Turkey.
- Clean-Seas Turkey will manage construction and operations for a 150 tons-per-day pyrolysis facility.
- Clean-Seas Turkey will hold a controlling stake in the jointly owned entity.
- Pax Petrokimya will provide land to support the facility's processing.
- It will source feedstock, assist with off-take deals, and ensure compliance with Basel Convention rules for storage and recycling of feedstock.
- "With signing the Brittany binding term sheet in France, and our planned PCN project in Morocco - Istanbul now solidifies our footprint at both ends of the Mediterranean," said CLNV CEO Dan Bates.