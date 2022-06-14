Golden Grail Tech acquires KOZ Water
Jun. 14, 2022 9:02 AM ETGolden Grail Technology Corp. (GOGY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Golden Grail Technology (OTCPK:GOGY) announces acquisition of KOZ Water.
- KOZ Water is a purified and pH balanced water packaged in completely plastic-free 12oz and 16oz cans.
- "Single use plastic water bottles exist because there are times in life when one time use is either an easier option or the only option. KOZ Water provides a better option for those moments. KOZ Water, a premium canned purified water, offers an infinitely recyclable alternative to plastic water bottles. We are thrilled to become part of the Golden Grail family of brands to fuel the next phase of growth for the KOZ Water brand. They have the expertise and distribution to expand further than we could have on our own which means more cans in hands and less plastic in our landfills and waterways." Eduard Abel, Co-Founder of KOZ Water.