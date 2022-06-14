Golden Grail Tech acquires KOZ Water

  • Golden Grail Technology (OTCPK:GOGY) announces acquisition of KOZ Water.
  • KOZ Water is a purified and pH balanced water packaged in completely plastic-free 12oz and 16oz cans.
  • "Single use plastic water bottles exist because there are times in life when one time use is either an easier option or the only option. KOZ Water provides a better option for those moments. KOZ Water, a premium canned purified water, offers an infinitely recyclable alternative to plastic water bottles. We are thrilled to become part of the Golden Grail family of brands to fuel the next phase of growth for the KOZ Water brand. They have the expertise and distribution to expand further than we could have on our own which means more cans in hands and less plastic in our landfills and waterways." Eduard Abel, Co-Founder of KOZ Water.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.