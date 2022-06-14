Avid Bioservices launches analytical and process development labs

Jun. 14, 2022

  • Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) announced on Tuesday the opening of analytical and process development (AD/PD) labs within its viral vector development and CGMP manufacturing facility.
  • The company expects the build-out viral vector facility’s CGMP manufacturing suites to come online in mid-2023.
  • The company’s viral vector AD/PD will focus on manufacturing high quality cell and gene therapies.
  • "The AD/PD labs are equipped with complete upstream, downstream and analytical development capabilities and are able to support up to 500 liter suspension culture in single-use bioreactors and various adherent cell modes," the company said.
  • The company in Oct. last year announced that it was expanding its CDMO service offering into the rapidly growing cell and gene therapy market.
