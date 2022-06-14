Acasti gets patents related to brain hemorrhage drug GTX-104, pain therapy GTX-101

Jun. 14, 2022 9:04 AM ETAcasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

IP, Intellectual Property Patent Concept

Olivier Le Moal/iStock via Getty Images

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) said it received three composition of matter patents for brain hemorrhage therapy GTX-104 from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the Japanese Patent Office, and the Australian Patent Office.

In addition, one new patent for GTX-104 was awarded by the Indian Patent Office, the company said in a June 14 press release.

These patents are all valid until 2037.

Acasti said GTX-104 is a novel formulation of nimodipine for IV infusion to treat patients with Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH), which is caused by a ruptured aneurysm.

SAH is a bleeding in the space between the brain and the surrounding membrane (subarachnoid space).

Acasti added that it is working with the U.S. FDA to start a phase 3 trial of GTX-104.

In addition, the company said that Canadian Intellectual Property Office has issued a notice of allowance for a composition of matter patent for GTX-101, a topical spray of bupivacaine to treat Postherpetic Neuralgia (PHN).

PHN is a persistent neuropathic pain caused by nerve damage due to shingles.

The patent is valid till 2036, according to the company.

"We expect that a single-dose clinical trial will be launched soon to study the PK profile of GTX-101 in healthy volunteers," said Acasti CEO Jan D’Alvise.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.