Acasti gets patents related to brain hemorrhage drug GTX-104, pain therapy GTX-101

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) said it received three composition of matter patents for brain hemorrhage therapy GTX-104 from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the Japanese Patent Office, and the Australian Patent Office.

In addition, one new patent for GTX-104 was awarded by the Indian Patent Office, the company said in a June 14 press release.

These patents are all valid until 2037.

Acasti said GTX-104 is a novel formulation of nimodipine for IV infusion to treat patients with Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH), which is caused by a ruptured aneurysm.

SAH is a bleeding in the space between the brain and the surrounding membrane (subarachnoid space).

Acasti added that it is working with the U.S. FDA to start a phase 3 trial of GTX-104.

In addition, the company said that Canadian Intellectual Property Office has issued a notice of allowance for a composition of matter patent for GTX-101, a topical spray of bupivacaine to treat Postherpetic Neuralgia (PHN).

PHN is a persistent neuropathic pain caused by nerve damage due to shingles.

The patent is valid till 2036, according to the company.

"We expect that a single-dose clinical trial will be launched soon to study the PK profile of GTX-101 in healthy volunteers," said Acasti CEO Jan D’Alvise.