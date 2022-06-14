C.H. Robinson global forwarding unit said to get interest from rival DSV

  • Danish transport and logistics firm DSV A/S is said interested in purchasing C.H. Robinson's (NASDAQ:CHRW) unit that specializes in arranging international cargo for shippers. CHRW rose 1.7% in premarket trading.
  • DSV is said to have met with a small group of investors last week and explained it's interested in acquiring the C.H. Robinson forwarding business, according to a Reuters report, which cited sources familiar. The unit may be worth as much as $9 billion in a sale. DSV isn't interest in acquiring all of CHRW or its freight brokerage business.
  • The report comes after C.H. Robinson (CHRW) came to a settlement with activist investor Ancora in late February, adding two new independent directors. The company also agreed to review its strategic options, including looking at capital allocation, operations and strategy.
