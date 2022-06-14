AITX subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices receives multiple AVA and TOM order
Jun. 14, 2022 9:04 AM ETArtificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (AITX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCPK:AITX) wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices received an order for 5 security robots from a top ranked global logistics company.
- The deal is valued in the low six figures plus monthly costs after a set period of time.
- The end-user and and an existing client, is a global leader in supply chain management & third-party logistics.
- The company confirmed that the 4 AVA autonomous access control security robots and 1 TOM visitor management device are expected to be deployed in July at one of the client’s logistics centers.
- The company also confirmed that with the order for these 5 RAD devices brings the client's total units deployed and/or on order to 39.