Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) shares gained strongly on Tuesday after entering into a new partnership with Princeton NuEnergy.

The new tie-up is aimed at driving “end-to-end sustainability in the EV sector using advanced lithium-ion battery-powered vehicles” and leveraging Princeton’s battery recycling technology. Specifically, the PNE recycling process is projected to cut costs by 44% as compared to mined source materials and is 39% less costly than traditional hydrometallurgical processes.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Cenntro in creating a closed-loop supply chain by retrieving, recycling, and regenerating battery-grade materials from end-of-life batteries,” PNE founder Dr. Chao Yan said. “This strategic partnership brings a new element to the sustainability story as a manufacturer of energy-efficient and carbon-reducing technology. We look forward to creating sustainable, end-to-end solutions that will help us enhance technological innovation in battery recycling and create real impact.”

He added that the scarcity of raw materials utilized in battery production make the recycling element a critical issue. Via the PNE process, 95% of critical elements in spent lithium-ion batteries are recovered. The process also reduces CO2 emissions by 70% as compared to traditional technologies.

Shares rose over 3% in premarket action.

Read more on the stock’s recent index addition.