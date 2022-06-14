Spire gets $120M credit facility from Blue Torch Capital
Jun. 14, 2022 9:05 AM ETSpire Global, Inc. (SPIR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) obtains a credit facility up to $120M, led by Blue Torch Capital.
- Proceeds will be utilized to extinguish an existing ~$71M credit facility and to continue driving comapy’s four strategic growth pillars, providing flexibility to strategically run the business.
- “We have taken proactive steps to improve our balance sheet. This credit facility helps de-risk the business and provides us with additional capital to invest in areas that are beneficial to the execution of our growth strategies as we drive towards our goal of being free cash flow positive in 21 – 27 months.” said Thomas Krywe, Spire’s CFO.