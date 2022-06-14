Pyxus International GAAP EPS of -$1.23, revenue of $483.43M
Jun. 14, 2022 9:11 AM ETPyxus International, Inc. (PYYX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Pyxus International press release (OTCPK:PYYX): FQ4 GAAP EPS of -$1.23.
- Revenue of $483.43M (+24.9% Y/Y).
- "For the full year, we expect fiscal 2023 sales to be between $1.75B and $1.95B and adjusted EBITDA to be between $130M and $160M as we anticipate increased demand for our leaf products, the continuation of COVID-related logistical challenges, and cost and price increases due to inflation. Maintaining farmer livelihood and a supply chain of responsibly sourced, sustainable, and traceable products remains a top priority as we engage with customers about the impact of inflation on the cost and price of tobacco going forward. Additionally, we have taken proactive measures to secure inputs for the next year, such as fertilizer and fuel, allowing us to remain focused on delivering stakeholder value as we work to grow a better world."