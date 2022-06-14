TD Bank starts installment plan option for Canadian credit cardholders

Jun. 14, 2022 9:13 AM ETThe Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

TD Ameritrade Buys Scottrade Bank In 4 Billion Dollar Deal

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

  • TD Bank Group (NYSE:TD) is giving its Canadian credit cardholders the option to pay for purchases in installments, the company said Tuesday. The feature is available to eligible TD cardholders with EasyWeb online banking access.
  • With TD Payment Plans, cardholders can enroll qualifying purchases of C$100 or more into equal monthly payments with 6, 12, o4 18-month term options. The payment option will roll out to the TD Mobile App in coming months.
  • "We know our customers are looking for more convenience and flexibility, especially when it comes to managing their monthly expenses," said Meg McKee, senior vice president, Canadian Card Payments.
  • The installment payment option comes as Buy Now, Pay Later firms compete for consumers' business. Rising interest rates and reduced consumer spending, though, may challenge BNPL firms, said GlobalData.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.