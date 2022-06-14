TD Bank starts installment plan option for Canadian credit cardholders
Jun. 14, 2022 9:13 AM ETThe Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- TD Bank Group (NYSE:TD) is giving its Canadian credit cardholders the option to pay for purchases in installments, the company said Tuesday. The feature is available to eligible TD cardholders with EasyWeb online banking access.
- With TD Payment Plans, cardholders can enroll qualifying purchases of C$100 or more into equal monthly payments with 6, 12, o4 18-month term options. The payment option will roll out to the TD Mobile App in coming months.
- "We know our customers are looking for more convenience and flexibility, especially when it comes to managing their monthly expenses," said Meg McKee, senior vice president, Canadian Card Payments.
- The installment payment option comes as Buy Now, Pay Later firms compete for consumers' business. Rising interest rates and reduced consumer spending, though, may challenge BNPL firms, said GlobalData.